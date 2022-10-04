Raleigh County to add ‘In God We Trust’ to all vehicles, patrol cars


By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Commission has approved the addition of ‘In God We Trust’ to all of its county vehicles. Patrol cars operated by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. will also bear the message.

While there has been no opposition to the move locally yet, some counties and cities across the nation who have implemented the message have been met with backlash from constituents over the use of taxpayer dollars for religious messages.

“I’m sure it will happen that we will get some letters on this and stuff,” said Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver. “But hey, I don’t know how many counties have this on their vehicles, but whatever happens, we’ll worry about it when the time comes.”

‘In God We Trust’ is the official motto of the United States of America, adopted by Congress on 1956.

The motto can be seen on all U.S. currency. However, some groups have fought the inclusion of the message in recent years, arguing the religious reference violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution providing for Freedom of Religion.

