Pleasant Fall weather to persist over the next several days

Temps will gradually warm a bit into Wednesday & Thursday
TEMP FORECAST
TEMP FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN
HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be taking control of our weather pattern as we head toward midweek, and the remnants of Ian move further offshore. Tonight, skies should become mainly clear, and we’ll be chilly and quiet, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring abundant sunshine, and highs in the low to upper 60s. We should stay dry and mainly clear Wednesday night with lows again in the 30s and 40s.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday looks like our warmest day of the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 60s for most. Thursday night, we’ll see a few more clouds, but should stay fair with lows in the 40s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

A weak front will bring a few more clouds, along with a few stray showers here & there to wrap up the work week. Rain chances stay slim overall though.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

The biggest weather headline with this front will be the chilly air on the back-side of the departing system. Some of the coldest temps we’ve had thus far this Fall could occur this coming weekend! Stay tuned!

FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS
FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS(WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Missing Biker
Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to...
Raleigh County man accused of running fraudulent plumbing business fails to appear in court
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens

Latest News

Full Forecast (10/4)
Full Forecast (10/4)
High pressure will move overhead bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Sunshine returns to the region midweek
Full video forecast (10-3-2022)
Full video forecast (10-3-2022)
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
As the leftovers of Ian move away, more sun will emerge in the coming days