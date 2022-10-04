Pleasant Fall weather to persist over the next several days

HIGH PRESSURE MOVING IN (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be taking control of our weather pattern as we head toward midweek, and the remnants of Ian move further offshore. Tonight, skies should become mainly clear, and we’ll be chilly and quiet, with lows in the 30s and 40s.

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday will bring abundant sunshine, and highs in the low to upper 60s. We should stay dry and mainly clear Wednesday night with lows again in the 30s and 40s.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday looks like our warmest day of the work week. We’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and highs in the mid to upper 60s for most. Thursday night, we’ll see a few more clouds, but should stay fair with lows in the 40s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

A weak front will bring a few more clouds, along with a few stray showers here & there to wrap up the work week. Rain chances stay slim overall though.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

The biggest weather headline with this front will be the chilly air on the back-side of the departing system. Some of the coldest temps we’ve had thus far this Fall could occur this coming weekend! Stay tuned!

FORECASTED HIGH TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.

