Mother and son sentenced to prison for child neglect

Mother and son sentenced for child neglect
Mother and son sentenced for child neglect(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Raleigh County man and his mother have been sentenced to prison for child neglect.

Bobby Joe Richmond and Carol Richmond were given one to five years on Tuesday, October 4. They pleaded guilty to Child Neglect resulting in Serious Injury.

During the sentencing, the State, which was represented by Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, said that Richmond and his mother played a role in locking a child in a laundry room. Parsons said when the child was found by authorities she was starved, wearing nothing but underwear and covered in her own urine.

On Tuesday, Judge Andrew Dimlich sentenced both individuals to post-release supervision. Richmond must have 10 years of supervision, while his mother was given five years. Both will have to file under the State of West Virginia’s Child Abuse Registry.

Richmond’s wife, Rebecca Mae Richmond, will have a sentencing hearing for the same charges at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Missing Biker
Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to...
Raleigh County man accused of running fraudulent plumbing business fails to appear in court
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens

Latest News

RCPRA Costume Vault
Costume Vault ensures no child misses out on Halloween fun
The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active United States Air Force...
Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River
Students evacuated after fire at Hurley High School
The seven county commissions which pay for the housing of inmates were also named in the suit.
County commissions react to Southern Regional Jail class action lawsuit