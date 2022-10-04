Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for Loden, now 58. The former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress, and has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.(Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.

Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery of Leesa Marie Gray.

She disappeared on her way home from working in her family’s restaurant in northern Mississippi’s Itawamba County. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

Mississippi had its most recent execution in November. That was the first in nine years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leighton was convicted in June.
Day care admin convicted of assault and battery of a child in her care
Missing Biker
Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to...
Raleigh County man accused of running fraudulent plumbing business fails to appear in court
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
FILE - Alex Jones testifies on September, 22, 2022 in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying