Fundraising money for PCH’s Cancer Care Fund

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the Cristy Wood Team at Solutions Real Estate is sponsoring a 5K run or walk fundraiser at Glenwood Park on October 16 at 1 pm. It’s all in an effort to raise money for Princeton Community Hospital’s Cancer Care Fund. The fund provides wigs to those who have lost their hair while undergoing cancer treatments.

The fund also provides gas money for patients traveling to get cancer treatments at the hospital.

“We want to bring breast cancer patients and survivors together while remembering those who have lost their fight. It’s about supporting those fighting and admiring the survivors and celebrating hope,” said Courtney Clark Hill.

The cost to register for the event is $25 for adults and $15 for those 12 and under. You can register for the event here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScwm6KbKYaI5JWx3BvyJw5DPjYytk9YN9ewEv9E7f5guGbAZA/viewform?fbclid=IwAR2hu8xI_xu2f1Ob2-zh8MkfoOpmy6mINdOdzQQki68ALi2J-eoNgceyAyQ

