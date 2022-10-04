Active duty U.S. Air Force member drowns on the Gauley River

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge (NRG) National Park and Reserve confirmed that an active duty U.S. Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Mon. October 3.

John David Catoe, 46, of Ohio was on a commercial rafting trip with Ace Adventure Resort when he drowned, according to an NRG spokesperson

The drowning happened around 1:30 p.m. on the lower Gauley, class 4 rapids known as Stair Steps.

The victim’s body was recovered from the Fayette County side of the river.

The New River Gorge, Division of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Ansted Volunteer Fire Dept. and Jancare assisted in the recovery.

DNR is leading the investigation.

