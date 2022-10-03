Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Crews have opened Airport Rd. back up.

A search and rescue mission is underway for a biker hit by a vehicle in Raleigh County early Monday morning.

According to Raleigh County 911, it happened around 6:40 a.m. on Airport Road in Beaver.

Right now, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., Beaver Vol. Fire Dept., and Jancare Ambulance are on scene.

The road is currently closed while crews search for the biker.

WVVA News has a crew headed to scene for the latest updates.

