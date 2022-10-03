Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County


A search and rescue mission is underway for a biker hit by a vehicle in Raleigh County early...
A search and rescue mission is underway for a biker hit by a vehicle in Raleigh County early Monday morning.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Crews have opened Airport Rd. back up.

A search and rescue mission is underway for a biker hit by a vehicle in Raleigh County early Monday morning.

According to Raleigh County 911, it happened around 6:40 a.m. on Airport Road in Beaver.

Right now, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept., Beaver Vol. Fire Dept., and Jancare Ambulance are on scene.

The road is currently closed while crews search for the biker.

WVVA News has a crew headed to scene for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Exhibit included in federal civil rights lawsuit
‘The truth will come out:’ Gov. Justice changes tune on SRJ probe
The event took place inside due to inclimate weather.
Octobrewfest returns indoors
The lab is expected to be fully operational by Nov. 1.
PCH, WVU Medicine unveil new Cardiac Catheterization Lab
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1

Latest News

Police Generic
Drivers urged to take caution after coal spills on roadway
Mercerbots start new season
Mercerbots start new season
Fermented Food Basics Class comes to Craft Memorial Library
Fermented Food Basics Class comes to Craft Memorial Library
Local to help rescue pets from Hurricane Ian
Local to help rescue pets from Hurricane Ian