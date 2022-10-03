Raleigh County man accused of running fraudulent plumbing business fails to appear in court


A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to...
A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to appear in court on Monday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man accused of running a fraudulent plumbing business across Southern West Virginia failed to appear in court on Monday.

Jerry Smales is facing a civil suit in Raleigh County on behalf of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. They claim he defrauded numerous customers by pretending to be a plumbing contractor without a license.

Norman Googel, Senior Assistant, and Scott Caudill, Assistant Attorney General, were both in court on Monday on behalf of the state.

In court, Judge Darl Poling said Smales had indicated previously he would appear as his own attorney, but failed to show up in court on Monday as several witnesses came prepared to put on testimony.

In each case, the Attorney General’s attorneys said Smales sent a team member out to perform a job, but took the money without fixing the problem.

John Ross of Mercer County was among the several witnesses who claim to have lost money. Ross said he lost $300 from Mountaineer Plumbing in 2018.

“Hearing some of the other complaints this morning made me think maybe I was one of the lucky ones to only get shystered out of a small amount compared to what some of the other victims encountered.”

At Monday’s hearing, Judge Poling issued a preliminary injunction against Smales from continuing to operate his businesses in the state, Mountaineer Plumbing and Altrucon.

The AG’s attorneys said they had received complaints that Smales was still continuing to operate as late as this past Summer. They also asked the judge to throw out motions filed by Smales on behalf of Altrucon. While they said he is permitted to act as his own attorney, he cannot represent a corporation without being a licensed attorney.

Smales’ next hearing is set for November 21.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Missing Biker
Search and rescue underway for biker hit by vehicle in Raleigh County
Exhibit included in federal civil rights lawsuit
‘The truth will come out:’ Gov. Justice changes tune on SRJ probe
The event took place inside due to inclimate weather.
Octobrewfest returns indoors
The lab is expected to be fully operational by Nov. 1.
PCH, WVU Medicine unveil new Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Latest News

Attorneys in Beckley are taking part in a mass litigation panel to help compensate children and...
Mass litigation panel established for W.Va. babies born addicted
Patrick Baker
Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man
Tazewell High School parents and students come together to raise money for a worthy cause.
Paint with a purpose for Project Graduation
Police Generic
Drivers urged to take caution after coal spills on roadway