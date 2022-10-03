Paint with a purpose for Project Graduation

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Students, parents, and community members showed out to Main Street Methodist Church on Sunday for a paint class fundraiser for Tazewell High’s “Project Graduation”

“For me personally, project graduation is like a big deal. It’s the last time all of our class is getting together before we all go out separate ways to college.” said Maci Alford, THS Senior Class President.

In addition to being the last get together for the class of 2023, Project Graduation also exists to give kids a safe and sober night.

“It’s providing a drug free and alcohol free night. There will be games, door prizes. We’re going to be feeding them. It’s just to keep them safe that night.” said Donna Hellas, Project Graduation volunteer.

Following a donation based spaghetti dinner, a paint with a purpose class was held led by Art Gone Wild Paint Parties.

“Fundraisers always give you a chance to give back to the community and that’s always a positive thing I think. A lot of people will come in and say they’re scared and they can’t do this. And I’m like no no no it’s fun art not fine art.” said owner of Paint Gone Wild, Kimberly Robbins.

Attendees painted a fall scene of pumpkins and sunflowers.

If you would like to donate or get involved in fundraising for THS Project Graduation, you can find them on Facebook by searching their organization name.

Paint Gone Wild offers group classes out of their studio on Main Street Tazewell inside the Clothing Palette. They are also available for fundraisers and private parties.

