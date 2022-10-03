Local resident risks his life for his mothers

MERCER, W.Va. (WVVA) - For days Ricky Poe says he’s been risking his life to save his mothers.

“If something happens to my mom and the ambulance can’t get down to her and this is the only way in to get to her. An ambulance can’t get to her. She is 79 on oxygen, on medication, and they just need to get something done.”

Poe continues to say, even the mailman started meeting him at the end of his road because the conditions are too dangerous.

The tree fell two weeks ago landing on the phone line, making it nearly impossible to get out.

Poe’s neighbor, who lives out of state, had no choice but to try to cut some of the tree away but stopped when he realized the wire could snap at any moment.

“There’s a lot of side-by-sides their not afraid to go around it, but cars... Our neighbors they just come in on the weekends, they live out of state, and they’re the ones that cut that out. Just me and my mom, the mailman, the garbage man, but as you have seen... the mailman said he isn’t doing it. He isn’t going to ruin his life and I don’t blame him,” said Poe.

There isn’t much traffic on Cloudview Rd. off of Herndon Mountain, but his main concern is his mom’s health and how the tree could potentially be life or death, Poe said.

Poe also says that he has reached out to local fire stations, the police department, and AEP, American Electric Power, but hasn’t heard anything back.

WVVA will keep you updated on the road.

We reached out to local police who directed us to call The State Road.

