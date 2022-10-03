Lewisburg breaks ground on $63M water system upgrade

CALDWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, October 3, thousands of Greenbrier County residents became one step closer to having clean water. County and state leaders joined in Cadwell to break ground on a $63 million water system upgrade.

On Monday, Governor Jim Justice broke down these numbers. He explained that a majority of the funding comes from USDA loans and grants, with the State of West Virginia contributing $8 million and the City of Lewisburg contributing $3 million.

He says this is all in an effort to enhance the county’s capability to serve its residents and guests.

“The net of the whole thing is the plant. The existing plant is at 100 percent capacity, 24 hours a day for all practical purposes. A lot of folks are wanting to come to Lewisburg from all over the world and everything, but from the standpoint of growth in this great city and everything limited and if we don’t do something about the water.”

Senator Stephen Baldwin was part of the legislative action to secure funding for this project at the state level. He too believes its scope will reach beyond the region’s largest city.

“People think this is a Lewisburg project. This isn’t just a Lewisburg project,” he explained. “This is going to affect the rest of the county and affect the rest of the region...”

Beverly White is the Mayor of Lewisburg. She says, while this project has taken years to come to fruition, she is excited to see how the people will react. For quite some time, residents and businesses have dealt with endless boil water advisories due to these water issues.

“First of all, they’ll breath a sigh of relief that we finally got this done because we’ve been talking about this for like I said almost 20 years, and to know that we’ll have- our water is safe, and it is clean.”

Crews immediately got to work on the site following the groundbreaking. Mayor White says construction will take roughly two years to complete. When it’s finished, it will take up roughly 38 acres of land.

