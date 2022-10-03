As the leftovers of Ian move away, more sun will emerge in the coming days

We’ll be cool and dry through midweek
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
As low pressure from Ian lingers just to our northeast, we’ll have just enough return wind flow from this system to keep a few passing clouds around tonight. We could see a stray shower (mainly north of I-64), but most will stay dry. Otherwise, we will be chilly overnight, with lows falling into the 30s and 40s. Some patchy frost and fog will be possible, especially in colder, deeper valleys.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and some lingering clouds still, but we should be cool and dry on Tuesday. Highs will top off in the upper 50s-mid 60s for most, and we’ll still be a bit breezy from time to time. Tuesday night we look to clear out more, with some patchy valley frost, fog, and lows in the 30s and 40s again.

Wednesday will bring sunny skies, and pleasant Fall high temps in the 60s for most as high pressure settles in for a bit. Wednesday night looks mainly clear and dry with low temps in the upper 30s-low 40s.

A weak cold front could bring us a few spotty showers late week...but the main story toward the weekend will be even COLDER AIR making an appearance...STAY TUNED!

