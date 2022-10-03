Human remains found in Oak Hill believed to be missing man


Patrick Baker
Patrick Baker(Fayette County Sheriffs Department)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Oak Hill Police Dept. discovered human remains Sunday night behind Tractor Supply in Oak Hill.

Authorities say that the remains found match the description of Patrick Baker, who was reported missing last week in the Oak Hill area.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification. No further details are being released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

