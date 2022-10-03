Drivers urged to take caution after coal spills on roadway

By Megan Brandl
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route Monday morning after a coal truck lost a significant amount of coal between Lester and Slabfork Rd.

The Department of Highways has been dispatched to the scene, but there are no road closures at this time.

Due to significant amount of coal on the roadway, 911 Raleigh County dispatch has urged that drivers find an alternate route.

We will continue to update as we receive more information.

