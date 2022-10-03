Drier air will move in today

A stray shower cannot be ruled out today but the majority of us will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the north keeping us cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and we could see some patchy fog developing as well. It’ll be a chilly one with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out (especially north of I-64). Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s once again.

Plenty of sunshine is expected mid-week as high pressure moves overhead. Temperatures will climb into the 60s and possibly the low 70s for some on Thursday.

A cold front will move in on Friday bringing the chance of a stray shower. Otherwise, we’ll see a big drop in temperatures as we head into the weekend. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

