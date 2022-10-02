Octobrewfest returns indoors

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Though Hurricane Ian’s remnants pushed the Main Street slated event inside, that didn’t stop beer enthusiasts from attending this year’s Octobrewfest.

Put on by the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, the event featured breweries and wineries from across Southwestern Virginia.

“You know, we make great heritage inspired ciders and we’re just happy to share them with folks. We’re glad folks are enjoying them.” said Mark Finney of Tumbling Creek Cider out of Abingdon.

The event also featured regional food truck vendors, local clothing and jewelry vendors and live music from Steele Cooking and the Jamie Mcclean Band.

Though things didn’t get quite back to normal after missing the last two years due to the pandemic, promoters are hoping to get back to an outside event next year.

