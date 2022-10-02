Mountain Lions drop first game of the season

Concord falls 10-9 to Fairmont State
By Josh Widman
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord has been playing with fire all season and the Fairmont State Falcons burned the Mountain Lions in the rain on Saturday.

Concord pulled within a point in the final minute after not doing much on offense all day. Dave Walker opted to go for two and lead and WR Jarod Bowie came up just short of the endzone. Concord is no longer unbeaten following Saturday’s 10-9 loss.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Exhibit included in federal civil rights lawsuit
‘The truth will come out:’ Gov. Justice changes tune on SRJ probe
The lab is expected to be fully operational by Nov. 1.
PCH, WVU Medicine unveil new Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Latest News

Fairmont State vs. Concord
Fairmont State vs. Concord
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Bluefield vs. Independence
Independence and Bluefield meet in state semi-final rematch