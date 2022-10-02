Mountain Lions drop first game of the season

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord has been playing with fire all season and the Fairmont State Falcons burned the Mountain Lions in the rain on Saturday.

Concord pulled within a point in the final minute after not doing much on offense all day. Dave Walker opted to go for two and lead and WR Jarod Bowie came up just short of the endzone. Concord is no longer unbeaten following Saturday’s 10-9 loss.

