Mercerbots start new season

The 4-H robotics team is a part of the FIRST LEGO league
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercerbots 4-H robotics team is getting started for a new season of building robots while learning about STEM and world issues. The theme for this year is sustainable energy. Mercerbots is a part of the FIRST LEGO league, a competition that involves building autonomous robots to complete various tasks. Ryan Stamper, one of the adult leaders of the team says this team is a good “FIRST” step and a fun outlet for kids to express themselves in a way that they normally wouldn’t.

“I mean, everybody seems to really enjoy it. The... kids that are here really like it, and so I think it’s a great thing for the community and for people who love 4-H and want to get involved with that and also robotics to learn a little bit about STEM and those aspects,” said Stamper

The Mercerbots also has a VEX robotics team for older kids. Both of these teams encourage those interested to sign up on their website:

https://sites.google.com/site/mercerbotsrobotics/

