Local to help rescue pets from Hurricane Ian

He plans on providing care for pets and strays alike
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LERONA, W.Va. (WVVA) -As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida, a man from Lerona is braving the wreckage to rescue pets that have been left behind or lost as people evacuated from their homes. Brandon Riffe and the Animal Disaster Relief Coalition are flying down south and working with local organizations to save the animals. However, this is not his first time going into disaster scenarios. He’s been rescuing pets since 2018 and, since then, has gone into at least 10 natural disasters for this purpose. He says the ultimate goal is to unite these pets with their owners.

“Like I said, we work with local shelters to try to... If they do have an owner, they have a chance to reclaim their pet or find their pet... ‘Cause, you know, some of these happen so quick.”

We’ll be staying in touch with Riffe to hear more about his rescue mission.

If you would like to help support his efforts, he has provided the links below:

https://donorbox.org/animal-disaster-relief

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/adrc18

https://www.facebook.com/animaldisasterreliefcoalition/

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Exhibit included in federal civil rights lawsuit
‘The truth will come out:’ Gov. Justice changes tune on SRJ probe
The lab is expected to be fully operational by Nov. 1.
PCH, WVU Medicine unveil new Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Latest News

Mercerbots start new season
Mercerbots start new season
Fermented Food Basics Class comes to Craft Memorial Library
Fermented Food Basics Class comes to Craft Memorial Library
The event took place inside due to inclimate weather.
Octobrewfest returns indoors
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens