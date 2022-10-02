Ian moves out of our area tonight bringing drier conditions tomorrow.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s overnight
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The remnants of Ian are finally on its way out this evening. Spotty rain showers are possible until about 10 PM or so. After that things will remain dry, and we’ll see cloudy skies overnight. We could also see some areas of fog as well.

Some fog will also be possible tonight
Some fog will also be possible tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow the center of a high-pressure system will begin to move south out of Canada and over the Great Lakes. This will bring us cool and dry air into the middle of the week. Tomorrow’s highs are looking to be in the upper 50s / low 60s. We’ll start out the day with mostly cloudy skies and transition into sunny skies before sunset.

Tomorrow we're going to be sitting in the 50s once again
Tomorrow we're going to be sitting in the 50s once again(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow night will drop into the 30s, and that will be the trend for most of the week. We will see some warmer air moving into the region by midweek bringing highs into the upper 60s. But after that, as we approach the weekend, temps look to drop into the low 30s.

Areas of frost could be possible into the later parts of the week.
Areas of frost could be possible into the later parts of the week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Dry weather is in store for the rest of the week, Clouds will clear out by Wednesday and Thursday bringing some much-needed sunshine to our area.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Area’s first liquidation bin store opens
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 1
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Football Friday, September 30: Part 2
Exhibit included in federal civil rights lawsuit
‘The truth will come out:’ Gov. Justice changes tune on SRJ probe
The lab is expected to be fully operational by Nov. 1.
PCH, WVU Medicine unveil new Cardiac Catheterization Lab

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Ian's remnants will bring us more rain through the evening.
Ian’s remnants will bring a cold rain this evening.
Full video forecast (9-30-2022)
Full video forecast (9-30-2022)
EVENING PLANNER
Heavy rain, flooding, power loss, and wind damage all possible Fri night-Sat AM