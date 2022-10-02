Ian moves out of our area tonight bringing drier conditions tomorrow.

The remnants of Ian are finally on its way out this evening. Spotty rain showers are possible until about 10 PM or so. After that things will remain dry, and we’ll see cloudy skies overnight. We could also see some areas of fog as well.

Some fog will also be possible tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow the center of a high-pressure system will begin to move south out of Canada and over the Great Lakes. This will bring us cool and dry air into the middle of the week. Tomorrow’s highs are looking to be in the upper 50s / low 60s. We’ll start out the day with mostly cloudy skies and transition into sunny skies before sunset.

Tomorrow we're going to be sitting in the 50s once again (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow night will drop into the 30s, and that will be the trend for most of the week. We will see some warmer air moving into the region by midweek bringing highs into the upper 60s. But after that, as we approach the weekend, temps look to drop into the low 30s.

Areas of frost could be possible into the later parts of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry weather is in store for the rest of the week, Clouds will clear out by Wednesday and Thursday bringing some much-needed sunshine to our area.

