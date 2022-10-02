Fermented Food Basics Class comes to Craft Memorial Library

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Craft Memorial Library held a cooking class with a twist: everything was prepared with fermentation. The Fermented Food Basics Class showcased a variety of ways you can utilize fermentation in your cooking with one way being making sour dough starters. The teacher of the class, Justyn Marchesesays, there are many reasons why someone should consider using fermentation in their cooking.

“Well basic fermentation is using what nature has available for us. So, it’s a lot of yeast and other things that exist out in nature and using that to make food... better for us, more palatable, and, in some cases, healthier.”

This class is a part of the Sustainable Garden Series at Craft Memorial which has classes scheduled into next year. For more information about these classes, check the Craft Memorial Library website:

https://craftmemorial.lib.wv.us/

