PCH, WVU Medicine unveil new Cardiac Catheterization Lab

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton Community Hospital, an affiliate of WVU Medicine, held a ribbon cutting Friday for their new Cardiac Cathertization Laboratory.

The lab will help patients experiencing heart attacks as well as offer preventative care.

Prior to this, patients who had a heart attack would often have to be helicoptered hours away to get the care that the hospital can now offer.

“You know I have been in hospitals that have this intervention program and those that don’t.There is no question that this STEMI and Cath lab will save lives.” said CEO and President of PCH, Karen Bowling

The new in-house unit has two cath labs, and an 8-bed prep and recovery area. The labs also feature state of the art equipment that will make it easier for physicians to identify damage to heart muscle.

The hospital expects the Cardiac Catheterization Lab to be fully operational by Nov. 1

