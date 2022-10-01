Justice visits Matoaka, announces building demolition funding

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MATOAKA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Justice visited the site of a dilapidated home on Friday to announce a grant that is being given to several communities across West Virginia to demolition unsafe and blight structures.

Mercer County alone will receive $1.5 our of the more than $9 million dollar allotment.

State senator Chandler Swope said the Appalachian region of West Virginia has suffered a mass exodus of residents, leaving behind untended structures.

“I grew up in McDowell County and there were 95 thousand people there, now there are only 18 thousand. 80 percent of the buildings are abandoned.” said Swope.

Mercer County has a year to spend the money.

It comes from a statewide pilot program approved by the legislature in 2021.

Bluefield, Hinton, Oak Hill, Princeton and Mcdowell County will also receive money.

