Ian’s remnants will bring a cold rain this evening.

Ian brought rain and wind to parts of our area last night. The worst of the wind stayed further off to our east, so luckily, we didn’t see as bad of an impact. The rain will continue to linger through the weekend. We will see a light to moderate rain tonight. Not expecting too much in the way of wind, though an isolated gust is possible. Most of our area could expect to see an additional quarter of an inch of rainfall from Ian before it moves out of our area completely on Monday. Tonight will be cold with temperatures sitting in the mid 40s.

Ian's remnants will bring us more rain through the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight temps will drop into the mid 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking rainy through the afternoon. We’ll start off with a lower chance of rain, but after lunchtime things will pick up through midday, tapering off by the evening. Highs tomorrow will be chilly once again only reaching into the lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be overcast once again with rain through the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

After Sunday we will see temperatures well below average for the next several days with temperatures in the upper 50s / low 60s. Sunny skies return through the middle of the week.

