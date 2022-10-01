Area’s first liquidation bin store opens

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -A new liquidation bin store is now open in Bluefield, West Virginia, with shoppers coming out today to treasure hunt. Some of these shoppers showing up as early as 5 AM to be first in line. “BinSanity” is a little different from other stores in the area: they buy truckloads of merchandise, and, on Saturday, they sell it all for ten dollars an item. The price then drops a little every day following until, by Wednesday, it goes for a dollar each.

The owner of the store says, while there are similar stores other places, in this area, BinSanity is unique.

Brandon Paynter “...a lot of places around here, there’s not really – I mean, we got Walmart, things like that – there’s really nothing like this in the area. We used to travel in different states and go to bin store ourselves and buy stuff like everyone else is doing here and wait in line, and we always wanted somebody to bring one here so we could come local, but no one ever done it, so we just kinda decided to do it.”

The store sold out its first day and had to restock. The owner also says he is expecting the store’s popularity to continue with every new shipment they’ll get each week.

The address for BinSanity is 535 Blue Prince Rd. Bluefield, WV

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.