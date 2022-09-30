Veteran Chili night participant ready to take home first place

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley’s Chili Night may have been postponed a week, but one local restaurant is ready to take home that first-place trophy.

Texas Steakhouse on Harper Road has been participating in the fall-time tradition for more than a decade. Over the last few years, the team has brought home second and third place wins and People’s Choice, which is voted on by the crowd, but, this year, employees hope to take it all and have fun while doing it.

“It’s competitive,” shared Texas Steakhouse General Manager Jennifer Hunt. “We get to compete. We also get to be around all the other vendors and see what they have to offer. It’s fun. Everybody hands out coupons...the vendors get involved, so it’s a really good time.”

Hunt says Texas Steakhouse prepares about 120 gallons of chili the morning of the event. This can feed roughly 1,000 people.

Chili Night will be held in Beckley on Saturday, October 8. Texas Steakhouse is one of several local businesses competing.

