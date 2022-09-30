‘Taste of our town’ returns to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - We’re less than a week away from Lewisburg’s annual ‘Taste of our Town’ festival. The event is happening on Saturday, October 8, in the downtown area from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event is hosted by Carnegie Hall which uses a portion of the proceeds to support the organization’s educational programs.

Tickets to attend this year’s event is a dollar a ticket. However, prices of food items may vary by vendor.

“It’s a way to showcase all of our artists whether it’s culinary or craftsman. We’re a big hub for art in Southern West Virginia in general and this is just another way to showcase all of that and bring it to light,” said Philip McLaughlin with Carnegie Hall.

He said new to this year’s event is an art block to showcase the work of local artists. The artwork will be auctioned off at the end of the festival to benefit Carnegie Hall.

Organizers also said Mountain Transit Authority will be offering a free shuttle during the festival starting at the Walmart parking lot to downtown.

