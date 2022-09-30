New River CTC partners with WV Adult Education to widen educational opportunities for adult students

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new partnership is making it easier for older and nontraditional students to get a college degree.

The agreement is between New River Community and Technical College and the West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) Office of Adult Education (WV Adult Ed). It allows students who have earned industry-recognized certificates through WV Adult Ed to be converted to college credits at New River.

New River CTC says this “eliminates repetition of academic experiences for students”. It will also waive all fees associated with Prior Learning Assessment.

Those involved with this partnership say it will create a slew of opportunities for the state’s older student population.

“You know, it really opens a huge doorway for some of these adults to continue with the training and the education that they’ve just started,” said Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, President of New River CTC. “We often, for some reason, don’t think about adult students coming through a basic education program as college material, but, in fact, they really are. They may have had a rough path in education, but through Adult Education, they really begin to understand, ‘I’m smart enough, and I can do this.’”

“This is a second opportunity for them,” added Mendy Marshall, Director of the WVDE’s Office of Adult Education. “With this...this gives students an opportunity to attend college, which they may have never had before. This is a great opportunity for them to actually enter community college with credit hours under their belt.”

Dr. Copehaver adds that every student taking advantage of this partnership is another individual that will be entering the West Virginia workforce in the future.

New River CTC and WVDE signed the agreement on Friday, September 30. WV Adult Ed students can start taking classes at New River starting next semester, according to Dr. Copenhaver.

New River CTC currently offers both certificate and associate degree programs, more than 40 of which are eligible for free tuition through the WV Invests Grant Program. These free programs include automotive, welding, nursing, business and information technology.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.