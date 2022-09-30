Ian will begin to impact our region today

A FLOOD WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON. (WVVA WEATHER)

A FLOOD WATCH goes into effect at 2 pm Friday for parts of the region and lasts until tomorrow afternoon. A widespread 2-4″ of rain is expected with locally higher amounts.

A WIND ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR PARTS OF THE REGION THIS MORNING. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WIND ADVISORY goes into effect at 10 am Friday for parts of the region and lasts until tomorrow afternoon. 20-30 MPH winds are expected with gusts as high as 40-50 MPH.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall this afternoon in South Carolina as a category 1 hurricane. (WVVA WEATHER)

IAN is now again a CAT 1 Hurricane with winds at 85 MPH (as of 5 AM Friday). The storm looks to make landfall in South Carolina sometime this afternoon. The storm will weaken again from there, but the remnant area of low pressure will then trek into the Appalachians to begin the weekend.

Rain will begin to push into the region this afternoon and winds will pick up throughout the day as well. (WVVA WEATHER)

Cloud cover will thicken up across our region this morning, and the outer bands of what is left of Ian will start to push into our area this afternoon. High temperatures will remain below average in the 50s for most. We will also start to grow windy throughout the day as well.

Heavy rain may lead to flooding tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will become heavy at times and widespread tonight and into Saturday morning. During this timeframe especially, our area could receive anywhere from 2-4″ of rain, with locally higher amounts, which could lead to localized flooding issues as we begin the weekend.

Winds could gust over 40 mph at times tonight-tomorrow morning. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wind will also be another threat. Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts at 40 MPH or higher could cause sporadic power loss and/or downed trees tonight-Saturday morning.

Rain should become more scattered on Saturday evening and into Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain will be more scattered Saturday evening-Sunday, and the flood threat should gradually decrease. We’ll be cool through the weekend, with highs in the 50s during the days, and lows in the upper 40s-low 50s at night.

Next week will bring a return of nice, drier Fall weather. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.