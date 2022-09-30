Heavy rain, flooding, power loss, and wind damage all possible Fri night-Sat AM

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

As we enter the overnight hours, we can expect rain to increase in coverage and intensity, becoming rather heavy at times through the overnight hours. The remnants of Ian will bring us roughly 2-4″ of rain, with locally higher amounts (most of that falling tonight-early Saturday AM).

FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for most of the WVVA viewing area through Saturday afternoon.

Gusty winds will also be possible tonight. Sustained winds from 10-25 MPH will be possible, with gusts 30-50 MPH at times, especially across the higher terrain.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of the WVVA viewing area through Saturday morning.

Tomorrow, the heaviest rain will slack off, but we’ll still be damp, with lighter rain on and off through most of the day. It will be breezy and chilly as well. Friday night, low temps will fall into the 40s, and Saturday, high temps will only top off in the 50s.

We’ll continue to see some lingering showers into Sunday as well. Low temps Saturday night-early Sunday will be in the 40s, and we’ll again only climb into the 50s Sunday afternoon with a northeast winds, rain, and cloud cover keeping temps down. '

Next week, we look to gradually dry out and warm up to more seasonable levels...

