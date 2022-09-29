We’ll stay dry today but rain from Ian is on the way
Rain could be heavy at times Friday night and into the weekend
Today, we’ll stay dry, but clouds will increase as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures for most will be in the 60s this afternoon.
Increasing cloud cover will continue into the overnight hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves closer to our area. It’ll be another chilly night with lows in the 40s for most.
We should stay dry Friday morning, but the outer bands of Ian will start to move into our area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.
The rain could be heavy at times on Friday night and into the weekend as well. As of now, 2-4″ of rain is expected across our region and locally higher amounts are possible. Flooding is a concern where the heaviest bands develop. We could also see some gusty winds at times. THIS FORECAST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE SO STAY TUNED!
