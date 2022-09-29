Spanishburg Elementary students learn about science and math through pumpkins

The students planted the pumpkins back in May, and will be harvesting them soon.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPANISHBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Back in May, Ms Farley’s class planted seeds in a pumpkin patch.

Today, those pumpkins are just about ready to be harvested.

Lindsay Fletcher - Ms Farley’s class: “We had a lot of fun planting the pumpkins”

Seeds from the pumpkins will be used for various science and math-related experiments

Some examples include estimating the amount of seeds, as well as the circumference of a pumpkin.

Along the way the students also learned about the conditions pumpkins need to grow.

Deaundre Symns - Ms Farley’s class: “You need rain, sunshine, and shade”

The pumpkin’s use doesn’t end with the experiments though. Each student and teacher who planted them will get one, the rest will be sold for $5 to help maintain the garden.

