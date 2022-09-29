Senate passes spending bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVVA) -The Senate has passed a short-term spending bill to keep agencies funded through mid-December. This is after Senator Joe Manchin backed away from a permitting reform proposal he wanted in the bill which would have given special provisions to the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Senator Tim Kaine says while he agrees with parts of Manchin’s plan, he did not support circumventing the usual regulatory process for the natural gas project.

“...and I strongly opposed that provision because I don’t think Congress should be putting our thumb on the scale on projects like this. I think we should be setting up a permitting regime that’s fair but then make an applicant go through that permitting process including judicial review if they’re going to build a pipeline or other transportation or energy infrastructure,” says Kaine

The removal of Manchin’s proposal will not prevent the pipeline from being built but will force the company to get the originally required permits.

