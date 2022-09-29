Rain and wind on tap for Friday as the remnants of Ian move in

TRACKING IAN (WVVA WEATHER)

IAN is now again at CAT 1 Hurricane again with winds at 75 MPH (as of 5 PM THURSDAY). The storm looks to make a second landfall in South Carolina sometime Friday afternoon. The storm will weaken again from there, but the remnant area of low pressure will then trek into the Appalachians to begin the weekend.

Tonight, ahead of the incoming storm, we’ll just see lots of increasing clouds, and we’ll start to get breezy. Low temps will be chilly again tonight, falling into the 40s for most.

Tomorrow will bring more cloud cover thickening up during the morning, and the outer bands of what is left of Ian will start to push into our area Friday afternoon (sometime after 12 PM).

Gradually, rain will develop and become heavy at times and widespread, especially Friday night and into early Saturday AM. During this timeframe especially, our area could receive anywhere from 2-4″ of rain, with locally higher amounts, which could lead to localized flooding issues as we begin the weekend.

WIND will also be another threat. Sustained winds of 10-20 MPH with gusts at 30 MPH or a little higher could cause sporadic power loss and/or downed trees Friday night-Saturday morning.

Rain will be more on and off/scattered Saturday afternoon-Sunday, and the flood threat should gradually decrease. We’ll be cool through the weekend, with highs in the 50s during the days, and lows in the upper 40s-low 50s at night.

Next week will bring a return of nice, drier Fall weather...STAY TUNED!

