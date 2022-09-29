Ian postpones & moves local weekend events

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Due to the upcoming inclement weather, some of this weekends events in the two Virginias have been postponed or have moved locations. You can find the updated list below.

BLUEFIELD/PRINCETON, WV EVENT UPDATE: The Walk to End Alzheimer’s scheduled for Sat. Oct. 1 in Bluefield, WV at the Pavilion has been rescheduled for Friday Oct. 21 at noon at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton, WV

TAZEWELL, VA EVENT UPDATE: There is an Oktobrewfest coming up Sat. Oct. 1 in Tazewell, Va. That event is happening from 5-10 p.m. There is now a new location for the event. It will no longer be held on Main St. in Tazewell. It will now be held at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds inside Nuckolls Hall.

WYTHEVILLE, VA EVENT UPDATE: The Oktoberfest event happening in Wytheville that was scheduled for Sat. Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Homestead Museum has been rescheduled for Sat. Oct. 22. There will be live music from 12-3 p.m. The event is happening from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free.

POCAHONTAS, VA EVENT UPDATE: The 2022 Pumpkin Festival that was scheduled for Saturday October 1 will now be held Saturday, October 8. The festival will beginning at 8 a.m.

