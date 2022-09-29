Bluefield’s Greyhound station moving locations

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greyhound bus station in Bluefield is moving. It will be located on Bluefield Avenue instead of Bland Street. The bus company says Bluefield’s newly built transfer station will provide riders with better amenities.

“With the station being built here it’s a good opportunity for our passengers to get inside and have a nice state of the art facility with nice restrooms, vending, wifi. Just a beautiful facility for our passengers to stay,” said Greyhound District Manager, Brett Gaj.

Greyhound has been allowed to shuttle passengers from the station through a partnership with the city.

