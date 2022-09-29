Bluefield’s Greyhound station moving locations

By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greyhound bus station in Bluefield is moving. It will be located on Bluefield Avenue instead of Bland Street. The bus company says Bluefield’s newly built transfer station will provide riders with better amenities.

“With the station being built here it’s a good opportunity for our passengers to get inside and have a nice state of the art facility with nice restrooms, vending, wifi. Just a beautiful facility for our passengers to stay,” said Greyhound District Manager, Brett Gaj.

Greyhound has been allowed to shuttle passengers from the station through a partnership with the city.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County Board of Education offices
Mercer County Schools dealing with staffing issues
Two officers hospitalized after suspect throws narcotics at them
Two officers hospitalized after suspect throws narcotics at them
A widespread 2-4" of rain is expected across our region with locally higher amounts possible.
We’ll stay dry today but rain from Ian is on the way
Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Latest News

Senate passes spending bill
Senate passes spending bill
WV Fire season
WV Fire season
The students planted the pumpkins back in May, and will be harvesting them soon.
Spanishburg Elementary students learn about science and math through pumpkins
Mel Jones speaks to focus group members
Bluefield, W.Va. has housing research done to address shortage