The weather will be on repeat Thursday, but rain from Ian will move in by Friday

Tropical moisture will give us soaking rains to end the work week
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will stay in control for a little while longer, before the remnants of Hurricane Ian move in at the end of the week and into this weekend. Tonight will be cool, dry, and mainly clear. Temps will hit the 30s and 40s again, and like last night, some patchy frost could develop!

THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and we’ll start to get a bit breezy by the afternoon and evening, but we should stay rain free. Highs Thursday will top off in the upper 50s-low 60s. Thursday night, we’ll see increasing cloud cover with cool low temps in the 40s.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring rapidly increasing cloud cover through the morning. After lunchtime, rain will begin to develop, and will continue to increase in coverage and intensity through Friday night. Heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding issues as we enter the weekend. Winds could also get gusty at times, which could lead to sporadic power loss/downed trees.

REMNANTS OF IAN
REMNANTS OF IAN(WVVA WEATHER)

The rain will be on and off through the rest of the weekend as the remnant area of low pressure makes its way through the area. As of now, 2-4″ of rain with locally higher amounts could be possible for much of our area through Monday, though any shift in storm track could mean more or less.

LOOKING AHEAD
LOOKING AHEAD(WVVA WEATHER)

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Mercer County Board of Education offices
Mercer County Schools dealing with staffing issues
Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
High School Football Week 5: Top 5 Plays
High School Football Week 5: Top 5 Plays
A vigil is planned for 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash

Latest News

Full video forecast (9-28-2022)
Full video forecast (9-28-2022)
Full Weather (9/28)
Full Weather (9/28)
Temperatures are off to a chilly start, and we'll stay below average all day long.
Another cool and crisp day is in store for us today
Full video forecast (9-27-2022)
Full video forecast (9-27-2022)