Two officers hospitalized after suspect throws narcotics at them
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says two officers were hospitalized on Tuesday after a suspect threw what police believe were narcotics at their faces. It happened just before 6 pm on Sept. 27 near C. Adam Toney Tires. One Oak Hill officer stopped a vehicle and two people began to run on foot towards U.S. Route 19. The officer caught up to one suspect, later identified as Keith Adams of North Carolina.

A struggle happened and a second officer tried to help arrest Adams. Adams then reached into his pocket and opened a bag of what Fridley says was “opiate narcotics” and threw it into the officer’s faces. Fridley says good samaritans helped subdue Adams. Both officers began to overdose and an off-duty nurse along with the good samaritans helped the officers receive Narcan.

Both officers were taken to Plateau Medical Center and were later released. The second person that was in the vehicle is still on the run and wanted for questioning.

Adams is currently facing attempted murder charges as a result of the incident.

