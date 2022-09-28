Tazewell County Schools offering free CDL classes

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County Schools says all of its bus routes are covered. But there are still openings for five full time drivers and ten substitutes. And the district is hoping to move the hiring process along by offering Class B CDL courses to anyone interested.

“It’s full benefits. You can work in the morning, work in the afternoon and throughout the day you can almost be on your own. We pay our drivers we think a competitive rate. There’s also ways to work and earn extra money for school trips, athletic trips, things of that nature,” said Superintendent, Dr. Chris Stacy.

The class which usually costs around $1,500 is free However those who complete the class must work as a bus driver for Tazewell County Schools. If they choose not to, there is a fee.

“If you’re interested in becoming a bus driver which works with a lot of families that have children you can come and start attending the classes and once you attend you’ll get a feel for the buses and see if you can do it,” said Transportation Manager and instructor, Marcella Keene,

Once the class is completed, attendees will need to get their learner’s CDL. From there, they can get their full time license in anywhere from 30 to 45 days.

If you’re interested in registering for a class you can call the transportation department at 276-988-5511

