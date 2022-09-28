Option for cabins at Falls Mills Lake

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FALLS MILLS, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County has been given six months to purchase the land surrounding Falls Mills Lake from its private owners.

“We were approached by the property owners a few months ago and they were interested in selling the property. We wanted to sort of keep it available to the public and find a way they could use it.” said Eric Young, Tazewell County Supervisor

The Board of Supervisors is debating as to whether the county should operate the land -- or lease it to a local entrepreneur.

Tazewell County already operates a complex at Cavitts Creek. Where they have two cabins as well as paddle boats and other recreational activities.

The county also has leased an area like the Falls Mills property before.

“We’re also done this at the Boissevain Miner’s Park as well. We leased a part of that park to Trailhead Lodging. They put in about 15 cabins up there, so we’ve seen this model work before.” said Young.

With two local models for how the land can be used, it’s up to the Board of Supervisors to decide what path to take.

“It’s very near and dear to my heart, I learned to swim here. There’s a hundred acres here. And it’s beautiful, as you can see today on a windy fall day it’s a beautiful piece of property.” said Tazewell County Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury.

Either way the goal is that the cabin infrastructure can bring more tourism dollars to Tazewell County.

The board has until January to make a decision on the lakefront property’s future.

Proposals for managing the property can be sent to Eric Young’s office.

