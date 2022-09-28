Governor Jim Justice stops in Beckley to talk about Amendment 2


Amendment 2 explained by Jim Justice.
Amendment 2 explained by Jim Justice.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This November, West Virginia voters will decide on Amendment Two.

It would give state lawmakers the ability to eliminate the personal property tax on vehicles.

In addition, the legislature would be granted permission to exempt businesses from paying taxes on things like machinery and equipment.

Governor Jim Justice was in Beckley on Monday, September 26th, to speak out against the amendment.

He says the loss of revenue for cities and counties would be detrimental.

Justice also argues the move may crush another pet project of his.

Governor Jim Justice, West Virginia

“I mean at the end of the day any little hiccup and we’ve got trouble. Amendment 2 will extinguish the possibility forever, forever, in getting rid of our personal income tax. Getting rid of our personal income tax will give us growth and opportunity all across the state.”

Those who support Amendment Two say the measure would only attract more industry to the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Manufacturers Association cites a recent study -- that the group says shows the state is at a disadvantage due to taxes on business equipment.

“It’s been in our Constitution for the past 90 years, that the cities and counties keep their property taxes,” says Dave Hardy, Secretary of Revenue, West Virginia.

Voting is on November 8th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Amendment 2 explained in detail.
Amendment 2 explained in detail.(Ballotpedia.org)

Most Read

Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Mercer County Board of Education offices
Mercer County Schools dealing with staffing issues
Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
High School Football Week 5: Top 5 Plays
High School Football Week 5: Top 5 Plays
A vigil is planned for 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash

Latest News

A new airline is flying into Greenbrier County.
Contour Airlines coming to Greenbrier County
Midland Trail High School
WVDE “Grow Your Own” program prepares W.Va high school students to become teachers
Two officers hospitalized after suspect throws narcotics at them
Two officers hospitalized after suspect throws narcotics at them
Falls Mills Cabin Decision Process
Option for cabins at Falls Mills Lake