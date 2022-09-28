Contour Airlines coming to Greenbrier County

A new airline is flying into Greenbrier County.
A new airline is flying into Greenbrier County.(Jamie Leigh Reichert)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - SkyWest Airlines is preparing to take off from Greenbrier Valley Airport one final time and a new airline is en route to take its place.

“We think it’s going to do really well because it gives us a southern route. A lot of people that come from this area are from all in the south Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina. So we think it’s a good connecting point to get here,” said Brian Belcher, Airport Director, Greenbrier Valley Airport.

March 2021 SkyWest filled a letter with DOT, Department of Transportation, to leave twenty-nine essential air service markets across the United States. Lewisburg being one of those twenty nine markets.

“The US, DOT, Department of Transportation issued a ‘Stay in Place’ order to SkyWest meaning they couldn’t leave any of those cities until another carrier was under contract and started service or their contract ran out,” said Belcher.

The US DOT put out a bid to get airlines into Lewisburg and four airlines responded. The GVA, Greenbrier Valley Airport, board members made a recommendation to the US DOT for Contour Airlines to service the Greenbrier market and they listened.

“Right now we are very happy that Contour is coming. We want people to fly them. We think they are going to be great. They are currently serving twenty nine other cities but really their agreement with American Airlines where you can connect to American, it opens up the whole world to this community.”

Brian Belcher, Airport Director, Greenbrier Valley Airport

Contour will be starting their three year contract with GVA November 1st and will fly out of Greenbrier twice a day. GVA encourages anyone who already purchased tickets through SkyWest after October 30th, to call and fix your flights and they will reimburse you.

You can find out more information on their website. Home (contourairlines.com)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Mercer County Board of Education offices
Mercer County Schools dealing with staffing issues
Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
High School Football Week 5: Top 5 Plays
High School Football Week 5: Top 5 Plays
A vigil is planned for 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash

Latest News

Amendment 2 explained by Jim Justice.
Governor Jim Justice stops in Beckley to talk about Amendment 2
Midland Trail High School
WVDE “Grow Your Own” program prepares W.Va high school students to become teachers
Two officers hospitalized after suspect throws narcotics at them
Two officers hospitalized after suspect throws narcotics at them
Falls Mills Cabin Decision Process
Option for cabins at Falls Mills Lake