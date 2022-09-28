Contour Airlines coming to Greenbrier County

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - SkyWest Airlines is preparing to take off from Greenbrier Valley Airport one final time and a new airline is en route to take its place.

“We think it’s going to do really well because it gives us a southern route. A lot of people that come from this area are from all in the south Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina. So we think it’s a good connecting point to get here,” said Brian Belcher, Airport Director, Greenbrier Valley Airport.

March 2021 SkyWest filled a letter with DOT, Department of Transportation, to leave twenty-nine essential air service markets across the United States. Lewisburg being one of those twenty nine markets.

“The US, DOT, Department of Transportation issued a ‘Stay in Place’ order to SkyWest meaning they couldn’t leave any of those cities until another carrier was under contract and started service or their contract ran out,” said Belcher.

The US DOT put out a bid to get airlines into Lewisburg and four airlines responded. The GVA, Greenbrier Valley Airport, board members made a recommendation to the US DOT for Contour Airlines to service the Greenbrier market and they listened.

“Right now we are very happy that Contour is coming. We want people to fly them. We think they are going to be great. They are currently serving twenty nine other cities but really their agreement with American Airlines where you can connect to American, it opens up the whole world to this community.”

Contour will be starting their three year contract with GVA November 1st and will fly out of Greenbrier twice a day. GVA encourages anyone who already purchased tickets through SkyWest after October 30th, to call and fix your flights and they will reimburse you.

