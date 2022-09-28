Area animal shelters near full capacity

Euthanasia a possibility if situation goes back in “code red”
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Many animal shelters in our area are struggling with space to hold their cats and dogs. Mercer County animal shelter recently left full capacity or “code red” as they call it. If the organization had remained on that level, it may have had to start euthanizing. Thankfully, due to adoptions, there is now room. However, Stacey Harman, the director of the Mercer County animal shelter says that, despite the adoptions, they are still close to capacity and may find themselves in code red again soon.

“Right now, our code red statuses probably have subsided, but that could turn around at any point depending on how many animals we could possibly, you know, intake.”

The Mercer County Animal Shelter wasn’t the only one narrowly avoiding code red. The Tazewell animal shelter recently left code red as well. The McDowell County Humane Society says, while they do not euthanize animals, they may be forced to not take any more in. If adoptions in the area do not continue, animal shelters will have to make tough decisions.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

