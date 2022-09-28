Another cool and crisp day is in store for us today

It’s a cold start to our day with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. We’ll stay below average all day long with highs in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Mainly sunny skies will last throughout the day.

Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight but we should stay dry. It’ll be another chilly night with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected across our region tomorrow. Temperatures will be a little warmer (but still below average) with highs in the 60s for most.

Later in the day on Friday is when the remnants of Hurricane Ian will push into our area. We’ll see rounds of rain which could be heavy at times on Friday night and into the weekend as well. As of now, 2-4″ of rain is expected across our region and locally higher amounts are possible. Flooding is a concern this weekend. We could also see some gusty winds at times. THIS FORECAST IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE SO STAY TUNED!

Our entire region is under a slight risk and parts of region are under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Flooding will be a concern this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

