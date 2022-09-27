We’ll stay dry, with below-average temps into Tuesday

Highs will likely top off in the upper 50s-mid 60s Tuesday afternoon
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SURFACE MAP
SURFACE MAP(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure building in from the west will continue to keep this cool, dry, Fall weather around into tonight and Tuesday. Overnight, temps will stay chilly, bottoming out in the upper 30s-mid 40s tonight. Have that jacket for Tuesday!

TUESDAY
TUESDAY(WVVA WEATHER)

We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow, but high temps will be cooler, in the upper 50s-mid 60s. We’ll still be a bit breezy at times as well.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Tuesday night looks mainly clear and again dry with low temps in the 30s and 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see a bit more cloud cover into late week, but rain chances still look slim to none Wednesday and Thursday, and high temps look to hover into late week in the 50s and 60s.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

TROPICAL MOISTURE from the remnants of what is right now Hurricane Ian could impact us this weekend, though exact amounts/storm track is unknown. We’ll get a better picture once the storm makes landfall in Florida by midweek...model data usually improves, and we can get a clearer picture once the storm does move ashore.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

