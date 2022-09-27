Montcalm High School receives $25K check for greenhouse

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Montcalm High School was presented with a check for $25K dollars today. It was for winning the neighborhood assist grant from State Farm. The school got enough votes from the community to place in the top 100 back in June.

The money will be used to build a greenhouse at the back of the school. Teachers say it will allow students to grow their own produce.

“We want to definitely thank the community. Without their help we could not have won this. We absolutely thank you. It took a lot of votes and a lot of people consistently voting every day to help us out. We really appreciate it. It means so much to us and we can’t wait to show everyone what we get to do with it,” said teacher, Amanda Reed.

The logistics for the greenhouse are still being figured out but the hope is to start construction soon.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.