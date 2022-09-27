Mercer County Schools dealing with staffing issues

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with Mercer County Schools say there are nearly 40 full time teaching positions open. Filling in for those positions are substitutes which are also hard to come by.

“If teachers have to be out or service personnel and that includes bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, cooks. You know people that are important to keep the school system going. If we don’t have enough subs that creates issues, especially with buses,” said Data and Information Specialist, Amy Harrison.

Harrison says the district has had to cancel some bus routes this year and if a child is unable to get to school because of this, it is counted as an excused absence.

“We know that is a hardship for parents. Especially with them missing school and instruction. I would encourage them to look on schoology. Teachers post their assignments on schoology. They can try and keep up that way,” said Harrison.

Even smaller schools like Montcalm High School have long term substitutes filling in. Principal Beth Stone says while the setup is not ideal, it can have some perks.

“Ask about it and if you go to the training and you decide you don’t want to do it, you don’t have to do it. You’re not committed. You can try it out and say this isn’t for me and that’s okay and it may turn out that it is for you,” said Stone.

There is an alternate certification option to become a full time teacher for those with a bachelor’s degree not in education.

You can view and apply for job vacancies here: https://boe.merc.k12.wv.us/page/job-vacancies

