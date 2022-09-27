Mercer County Schools dealing with staffing issues

Mercer County Board of Education offices
Mercer County Board of Education offices(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials with Mercer County Schools say there are nearly 40 full time teaching positions open. Filling in for those positions are substitutes which are also hard to come by.

“If teachers have to be out or service personnel and that includes bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, cooks. You know people that are important to keep the school system going. If we don’t have enough subs that creates issues, especially with buses,” said Data and Information Specialist, Amy Harrison.

Harrison says the district has had to cancel some bus routes this year and if a child is unable to get to school because of this, it is counted as an excused absence.

“We know that is a hardship for parents. Especially with them missing school and instruction. I would encourage them to look on schoology. Teachers post their assignments on schoology. They can try and keep up that way,” said Harrison.

Even smaller schools like Montcalm High School have long term substitutes filling in. Principal Beth Stone says while the setup is not ideal, it can have some perks.

“Ask about it and if you go to the training and you decide you don’t want to do it, you don’t have to do it. You’re not committed. You can try it out and say this isn’t for me and that’s okay and it may turn out that it is for you,” said Stone.

There is an alternate certification option to become a full time teacher for those with a bachelor’s degree not in education.

You can view and apply for job vacancies here: https://boe.merc.k12.wv.us/page/job-vacancies

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil is planned for 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
Martin Staunton and his bride-to-be Melissa (Missy) Harmon.
WVVA anchor Martin Staunton announces nuptials
A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
A federal class action civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of current and...
Federal civil rights suit filed on behalf of inmates and correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
America's Best Restaurants visits Fruits of Labor in Beckley
Fruits of Labor owner uses national spotlight to showcase cafe’s mission
Check presentation at Montcalm High School
Montcalm High School receives $25K check for greenhouse
Raleigh County Tax Department
Raleigh County Tax Department warns residents of scam callers