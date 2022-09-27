Governor Youngkin donates his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services

By Megan Brandl
Sep. 27, 2022
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin announced in a press release that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G3 Community Services.

G3 is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.

“The mission of G3 Community Services is to restore, inspire, and empower the family unit while focusing on mission rather than self. This organization exemplifies the heart and the Spirit of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

“I am pleased to donate this quarter’s salary to G3 community services to support their continued efforts to uplift families and localities across the Commonwealth.”

“Investing in the lives and livelihoods of others is a blessed vocation. It’s heartwarming to see the good being done for students, citizens and military-servants through veteran-run G3 Community Services,” said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

