Fruits of Labor owner uses national spotlight to showcase cafe’s mission

America's Best Restaurants visits Fruits of Labor in Beckley
America's Best Restaurants visits Fruits of Labor in Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, Inc., has long advocated for those who are working to better themselves. For over the last decade her business, which has four locations across southern West Virginia, has employed and empowered those both previously incarcerated and in recovery.

So, when Jordan got the opportunity for her cafe to be highlighted on America’s Best Restaurants, she didn’t use it as a chance to promote the food, but rather to show the country what her staff has accomplished.

“Being able to see the opportunity to expand the impact that we are having through our mission to be able to reach deeply into other communities and to have other communities celebrate our students is just, it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

This attitude is exactly what caught the attention of Luis Rivera, one of America’s Best Restaurant’s hosts. He was present on Tuesday, September 27, as the national company was filming at Fruits of Labor’s Beckley location.

“I talked to Tammy a couple of times on the phone and even on Zoom, and I just love her vibrancy and her jovialness,” said Rivera. “She’s so excited. That makes me excited.”

And even closer to home, Jordan’s drive touches those she sees and works with every day. Just ask Casey Hicks, one of her employees.

“Tammy is like the most humble person I’ve ever met, and just to see like somebody recognize not only her but us, it just- it means a whole lot.”

America’s Best Restaurants was not able to state when the episode featuring Fruits of Labor will air, but they said to stay up to date on americasbestrestaurants.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vigil is planned for 7:45 a.m. Monday morning.
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
Princeton Senior High School sends video to hospitalized classmates
UPDATE: Princeton Senior High shows support to three students injured in car wreck
Martin Staunton and his bride-to-be Melissa (Missy) Harmon.
WVVA anchor Martin Staunton announces nuptials
A Wyoming County inmate is dead after a 19-day stay at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ).
Wyoming County inmate dies after 19 days in Southern Regional Jail
A federal class action civil rights lawsuit has been filed on behalf of hundreds of current and...
Federal civil rights suit filed on behalf of inmates and correctional officers at Southern Regional Jail

Latest News

Leaked internal email from Southern Regional Jail shows nearly 40 cells without water in November
Mercer County Board of Education offices
Mercer County Schools dealing with staffing issues
Check presentation at Montcalm High School
Montcalm High School receives $25K check for greenhouse
Raleigh County Tax Department
Raleigh County Tax Department warns residents of scam callers