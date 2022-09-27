Frost will be possible in some spots overnight

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure centered to our west will keep the weather dry and chilly into tonight and through midweek. Besides a few patchy clouds, we look to be quiet and dry overnight with colder low temps hitting the 30s and 40s. In some deeper sheltered valleys (especially those protected more from the wind), frost will be possible in spots through early Wednesday AM!

WEDNESDAY LOOKS DRY (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow, we’ll see a mix of sun and more afternoon clouds. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out, most will stay rain free again, and still cool for this time of year. Highs will top off in the upper 50s and low 60s again Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night will bring partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s-mid 40s.

THURSDAY FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring increasing clouds, and again the chance for a pop-up shower, but most will stay dry Thursday as well. We’ll otherwise be cool and a bit breezy, with highs hitting the low-mid 60s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Most of Friday looks dry, but cloud cover will thicken quickly and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian look to begin pushing into our area Friday night.

HURRICANE IAN TRACK (WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend is looking windy and soggy at times as the remnant area of low pressure makes its way through the region. As of now, around 1-3 OR 2-4″ of rain is looking likely through the weekend (with locally higher amounts), but we could see more or less depending on any shifts in storm track over the next few days. THE FORECAST IS STILL SUBJECT TO CHANGE. STAY TUNED!

RAIN FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

